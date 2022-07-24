By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Idemili North, Awka South and Nnewi North are top on the list of local government areas operating unapproved primary and secondary schools in Anambra State numbering 1075.

A statement by the Ministry of Education showed that Idemili North has 174 of such schools, Awka South has 165, while Nnewi North has 106.

Other local government areas with high number of unapproved schools include Ihiala – 102, Ogbaru- 91, Onitsha South- 62, Ekwusigo -51, Njikoka-44, Onitsha North-38, Oyi- 37 and Anambra East- 32.

Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Udeh said the affected schools are not authorized to function in the state.

The statement from the Ministry read: “By this development, pupils and students in these schools run the risk of being barred from participating in any state or federal exams, including the Transition Placement Exams, First School Leaving Examination Exams, Basic Education Certificate Exams (BECE), Senior School Certificate Exams (WAEC/NECO), etc.

“Owners of such schools are advised, for their own benefit, to register their establishments and adhere to the procedures for school inspection.

“Parents are hereby advised to immediately withdraw their children from these schools. They should come up with alternative plans to enroll their kids in state-approved schools”.

The development has jolted many parents who argue that it is cheaper for them to enroll their children in such private schools, adding that government’s sudden census of such schools might not be unconnected with taxes to be paid by the proprietors of those schools.

“I took my children to these private schools because they are cheaper and I know that once government captures them in its tax net, fees in these schools will increase and some of us poor parents will be in trouble,” one of them said.