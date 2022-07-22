By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–HON. Chris Ogbu,who was issued Certificate Of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as winner of the Peoples Democratic Party’s primary for Ideato South Federal Constituency seat in Imo State,has cried out following the replacement of his name with Mrs. Nnenna Aladum.

This came as palpable outrage has enveloped Ideato South Council Area following the shocking PDP replacement of the name of the certified winner of Ideato South House of Assembly primaries.

Hon. Chris Ogbu reportedly scored 20 votes with Mrs. Nnenna Aladum also reportedly scoring not only the least vote but also coming last in the said primary election.

But Ogbu’s name is conspicuously missing in the list published by INEC,rather,the commission published the name of Mrs. Nnenna Aladum.

Ogbu,who flayed the action of his party, has told his supporters to remain calm as açcording to him,he “is still the candidate of the party and will bring the criminal conspirators who tinkered the INEC list to justice.”

He maintained that “the act of publishing a name of a loser in a primary that held at a central location in imo state with other 39 legislative seats in the PDP primary is criminal, very provocative and a move to throw the PDP in Ideato into crisis.”

Stakeholders of the party in the council area have expressed shock and condemned alleged “manipulation of the INEC list by persons with vested interest targeted at undermining the collective good of people of Ideato nation.”

Ogbu reassured his supporters that “no stone will be left unturned in redressing the injustice and criminality of imposing a failed aspirant on the people of Ideato South against their will as expressed in the outcome of the PDP primary election that returned me as winner before the party leadership, security agents and INEC observers.”