*Creates 8 special centres, fixes July 25, 26 for PLWDs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Lagos, has said that over one million Permanent Voters Card, PVCs have not been collected by registrants Also, INEC, in collaboration with the Lagos State Office of Disability Affairs, LASODA, has scheduled July 25 and 26 for Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) to register

Eight special centres have been designated for this purpose across the five Ibile divisions of the state which are: Ikorodu Central Local Government Area, (Ikorodu); Ability and Disability Centre, Ajara (Badagry); Old Secretariat (Ikeja); Onikan Youth Centre (Lagos Island); Sports Recreation Centre (Epe); Idi-Araba Correctional Centre; Teslim Balogun Stadium and Correctional Centre, Oko-Baba, Ebute-Metta.

The exercise is scheduled to be done in collaboration with the Lagos State Office of Disability Affairs, LASODA,

Head of INEC Voter Registry, Muyiwa Yusuf, at a media briefing on Friday, in Ikeja, said the commission has put in place special consideration for the registration of PLWDs. While lamenting that of the six million persons registered in Lagos for 2023 elections, over one million PVCs were yet to collected, Yusuf, therefore, urged concerned persons to go to their local government areas for collection.

He said that over 75,000 PLWDs were captured in the entire country since the electoral body began the CVR exercise for the 2023 elections.

On the special centres and days created for registration, Yusuf stated that ‘the two days will be well taken care of so that they are well captured.

According to him, “The two days are for people with disabilities to register so we can have them in our database and ensure they are not disenfranchised.

“There is the biometric machine to capture those who cannot thumb print, while braille will be provided for those with visual impairment, and magnifying glasses for those with albinism. The polling units will also be wheelchair accessible.”

The General Manager of LASODA, Dare Dairo, also lamented that PLWDs were affected by social poverty because of exclusion, but said this informed why the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration set aside the two days to allow them register.

He said, “In collaboration with INEC, we have created special centres across Lagos so that PLWDs can register and revalidate their PVCs.

“We have designated INEC officials at these centres and carried out feasibility study. It is for the PLWDs to take advantage of this window to get their PVCs for the 2023 elections.”

