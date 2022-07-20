…sanitises members of anti-corruption of MDAs on national ethics, integrity policy

By Adeola Badru

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Comission, ICPC, on Wednesday, stressed the need for members of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units, ACTUS, of ministries, departments and agencies to imbibe the spirit of national ethics and integrity policy in moving the country out of the dungeon of corruption.

Delivering his his key-note address at a two-day second south-west zonal capacity worship, held at the agency’s office along Samonda airport road, Ibadan, the Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, who was represented by the commission’s board member, DIG Olugbenga Adeyanju (rtd), said the sensitisation workshop was aimed at monitoring official and private transactions among officials of MDAs and how they relate with external clients by ensuring that they conform with the highest standards of integrity.

He added that it was the estimation of the anti-graft agency that the ACTUs would continue to be a vibrant tool of diminishing corruption in the public service of Nigeria, especially at the federal level, noting that ICPC on its part, would continue to build capacity of the ACTUs to enable them achieve the mandate for which they were established.

Owasanoye said further: “The focus of the training is to equip ACTU executives with the basic knowledge of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy (NEIP) and how they can contribute towards promoting the seven core values contained in the policy at their various ministries, departments and agencies by imbibing and transmitting the core values in their daily lives and transmitting same to their colleagues.”

“The policy is indeed a child of necessity, brought about not just as an instrument of preventing corruption, but also to rejuvenate and resuscitate our lost national values of integrity, human dignity, patriotism, voice and participation, personal responsibility, professionalism and national unity.”

These values, if imbibed and put to practice in official and private endeavours, will move out beloved nation out of the dungeon of corruption.”

“The policy is designed to restore transparency, probity and citizens ownership of public projects funded from public funds duly appropriated,” he stressed.

The ICPC boss, however, urged the ACTUs to step up their efforts at ensuring a corruption-free public service by supporting these initiatives and structures, with a view of delivering on their mandate.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the head of the anti-graft agency in Oyo/Ogun, Mr. Lucky Erewa, pointed out that the of the objective of the two-day programme, amongst others, was to bring to the front burner series of initiatives embarked upon by the commission as well as demonstrating their effectiveness in the fight against corruption.

Paper presentations were delivered by resource persons who attended the sensitisation workshop, which ranged from “Overview of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy, delivered by the Assistant Director, Education department of the commission, Mrs Ese Okwong; “Building Partnerships and Understanding the Consequence Management Template-Role of ACTU in promoting the NEIP in MDAs,” by Assistant Director, Education department of the commission, Mrs Ese Okwong; “EICS as Value reorientation tool in the public service and the ACTU personnel as agents of change in MDAs,” delivered by Mr. Lucky Erewa, RACC, Oyo State, and “CEPTI as Projects Redemption/Intervention Vehicle for Good Governance: The roles of ACTU,” delivered by Mr. Oluwole David.