aviation

By Jimoh Babatunde

Significant progress towards heightening the governments’ implementation of ICAO’s safety, security and sustainability global plans, international standards and guidance was achieved at the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium, held last week.

Hosted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of Türkiye, the event focussed on identifying means to globally align governments’ aviation recovery policies, strategies, initiatives and activities by means of enhanced partnership through and with ICAO.

This is key to assuring the inclusiveness, sustainability, and resilience of the recovery of air services and the vital sustainable development benefits delivered by air transport.

ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar in his opening remark said “Where previously this agency had pursued standards development, and related assistance and capacity building, as quite distinct priorities, ICAO is now driving a much more integrated approach that will see implementation support aspects holistically informing new standards, practices and policies from the moment they begin being researched.”

Many ICAO Member States lack the basic funding needed to develop and sustain their civil aviation organizations, infrastructure and skilled human resources.

In this context, the Secretary General further presented the organization’s key priorities as it undertakes this implementation support focused transformation: achieving a needs-based approach, expanding funding and expertise resource partnerships, and fostering innovation.

A number of agreements were reached between ICAO and aviation stakeholders during the event that will contribute towards these objectives. Memoranda of Understanding on cooperation with Airports Council International and the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority International will contribute to the deployment of implementation support activities, including ICAO’s implementation packages (iPacks).

Addressing human resources priorities, an agreement with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority also provides a platform for contributions to ICAO’s Gender Equality Training Program.

Additionally, 18 TRAINAIR PLUS Member civil aviation training centres were recognized in a ceremony held on the side of the Symposium.

Looking forward, ICAO’s implementation support delivered through the Organization’s implementation pillar, the Technical Cooperation Bureau (TCB), will prioritize an interactive dialogue with States to better understand the evolving situations, needs and priorities.

A focus on results-oriented programmes, projects, products and other activities, and the optimization of all resource mobilization opportunities to benefit States will call upon ICAO to further strengthen its partnership endeavours.