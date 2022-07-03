The Ilupeju/Gbagada & District Society of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN IGDS) is planning a desk saddled with delivering welfare responsibilities to members, which would also serve as employment bureau.

In his acceptance speech to members of the district at his investiture as the 2nd Chairman of the ICAN IGDS, Prof. Godwin Emmanuel Oyedokun, FCA, said his “summary of plan of action for the next 12 months”, is also to promote the empowerment of our women wing (SWAN) for national relevance. collaborate with the stakeholders within our catchment areas.

According to Oyedokun, ICAN under his leadership will collaborate with sister ICAN Districts in members’ engagement, sporting and professional competency activities and also engage members and saddled them with responsibility for effective district management.

Furthermore, ICAN, Oyedokun added will collaborate with institutions of learning within and outside the Ilupeju/Gbagada for members’ benefits and support ICAN Tuition Centres and ICAN within our catchment areas for quality tuition delivery and eventual qualification as ICAN members.

To achieve the above-listed plans, constituted a committee to oversee them to oversee the policy formulation and implementation.

Pioneer Chairman, ‘Gbenga Omidiji, M.Sc, FCA, in his valedictory speech, gave his scorecard as growing membership strength from 150 members to 420.

“My joy is that this is not just numerical increase in membership, we boast of dedicated and financial members both to the District and the Institute at large. While the Institute’s financial membership proportion is at around 35% as at the last release of financial members’ list, we make bold to say that IGDS parades above 90% of this record. Our target is 100% and we hope to achieve that before the end of the year and maintain it going forward. We encourage other Districts to emulate us so we can improve the financial strength of our institute,” he said.

Omidiji also disclosed that ICAN under his watch organised very rich monthly technical sessions that cut across contemporary topics on all relevant human endeavours, which has become the core selling point of the district even outside the shores of Nigeria capable academics and distinguished technocrats are brought on board to share from their knowledge and wealth of experience and the feedbacks are tremendous.

“Remarkably, all of these were done at no cost to members,” he said.

In his admonition, founding pillar of ICAN IGDS, Tobi Abiola reminded Oyedokun about the responsibilities that come with his new role, adding that he should see his new position as a call to service, to address challenges of members, profession as well as the institute victoriously.

He assured the district of his support and commitment towards fulfilling its mandate.