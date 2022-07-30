By Moses Nosike

Learning never stops even during the holiday, so IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort in Uyo, Akwa Ibom is inviting your children to the Kids Summer Splash, a two-week event designed to equip them with life-building skills and constructive creative outlets as they bond and have fun with their peers.

Taking place from Monday the 15th to Saturday the 27th day of August 2022 from 9am to 4pm daily, children aged 3-15 years old will participate in a wide range of interactive exercises in a relaxed and fun-filled environment.

General Manager, IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort, Mr. Charles Muia, noted that children who register for the summer camp can prepare for an unforgettable experience full of fun and learning that will prepare them for a future of excellence.

“We have put together an exciting line-up of activities where participants will learn life-building skills and engage in art & crafts, kids’ theatre, daily cooking classes, swimming & other sports all for N20,000 per child. This rate also covers food and drinks for each participant throughout their stay,” he said.

Attendees will learn Life-building skills such as decision-making skills, independence, basic hygiene, cleaning, and household chores. They will also learn basic first aid, problem-solving, how to appropriately interact with people, managing money & financial literacy, self-defense skills, and time management skills.

The Art & Crafts lessons will entail Painting, Tie Dye, Knitting, and Card Decorations, while Kids’ theatre will teach participants Drama, Dance, Singing, Acting, and Storytelling.

The magnificent IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort is located amidst rich palm forest vegetation and occupies 174 hectares of land. The peaceful and serene atmosphere makes the hotel a one-of-a-kind getaway for every guest. Among the many side attractions at the resort are a standard tennis facility, squash court, state-of-the-art gym open 24 hours a day, world-class spa, biking, and swimming pool.

