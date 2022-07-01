…donates medical kits, food items

By Adeola Badru

Hacey Health initiative has provided free healthcare for about 500 vulnerable women in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government during a medical outreach to the area.

This came a day after the organisation was at Akinyele Primary Health Center, Abesan Estate in Alimosho Local government to provide free medical checkups to the residents.

Hacey Health Initiative is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) committed to helping the underserved population and supporting the government in developing this community.

According to the programmes manager, Bamidele Oyewumi, Hacey health initiative, the medical outreach, and education is to reduce the impact of malaria and other non-communicable diseases common to rural and riverine areas.

Je said: “The body is like a machine and as such needs proper maintenance,” Oyewumi said in his address. “Women in rural areas most times neglect proper attention to their health because of the demand to feed and cater for their families.”

“As older women, abstain from eating excess palm oil, vegetable oil, rice, garri, etc but eat more of vegetables and fresh fish, eat less meat but more food that will bring more energy.”

“We will conduct medical tests for blood pressure and sugar level for women who are 40 years and above, donate 1,000 birthing kits, malaria testing kits, and food items provided by ROWA foundation,” he added.

In his remarks at the event, the executive Chairman, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, Abdullah Sesan Olowa, said: “we will not stop with the medical test, arrangement has been made for the treatment of anyone found to have high blood sugar. We refer them to our Primary Health center where they will be treated for free.”

Speaking further, Olowa said: “some of the health challenges you find in an average Nigerian family are malaria, diabetes, and blood pressure. What we are doing here today is to target some of those people and when the foundation approached us, we were very glad.”

“The government needs to provide succor for vulnerable persons in the community such as people with disabilities, widows, and aged women, but can’t do it alone.”

“The criteria we used to select the vulnerable women here are that she must be a widow or aged because these women are the ones who need a lot of support.”

Olowa promised his administration will equip primary health centers in Ibeju- Lekki LGA with free diabetes and high blood pressure drugs.

He also urged voters to back the APC-led administration in the upcoming elections to sustain good governance and economic growth in the state.

Hacey promised to visit Ibeju-Lekki with another empowerment program for young women in the community to support their businesses.