By Adeola Badru

In a bid to ease the process of metering for social and economic growth, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company has launched its 24-hour ‘Mobile Map’ campaign in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The new metering initiative, according to IBEDC, would help to address the lingering meter deficit for optimum performance.

The IBEDC crew moved round major parts of Ibadan metropolis, including Ring Road, Challenge, Iyaganku, Dugbe, Mokola, Sango, Ojoo, Moniya and environs to spread the news through direct talks and distribution of fliers.

Some of the customers were metered during the campaign.

The Business Manager, Ojoo Business Hub of IBEDC, Mr Joel Ikechukwu Ojiakor, said that: “The benefit is that it is seamless, it is easy and equally a ground breaking initiative for the company, the contractors, customers and for the economy in general.”

“We would not have shortage of meters because we have more than enough that would go round the customers within the metropolis. As people are buying, we are replacing our stock.”

“I am sure we are going to have positive feedbacks and testimonies from our customers. We try to reduce the timeframe for our customers to get it. I cover Ojoo Business Hub, but the scheme covers other IBEDC offices in Ibadan like Molete, Apata and the rest.”

He said that the brand is very durable as it had passed the quality assurance test. To acquire one of the new meters, he said that the customers should approach any of the IBEDC offices in Ibadan with their bills.

Following this, he said: “One of our staff would follow the customer to his house to ascertain the type of meter to use and to ensure that the wires that connect the house were not connected illegally.”

“When that is ascertained to be okay, within 24 hours, you would be connected.”

Kehinde Aramide, Project Manager, Protogy Global Service Limited, said: “The metres have 10 years warranty. Every of our meters had been certified as they had gone through quality control test.”

“We are very sure that the meters would not have any issue. But even if it does, we have standby engineers on ground to resolve any issue immediately.”

One of the customers, Samuel Ojiabulu, who got metered within 24 hours of payment expressed satisfaction, saying, “I am very happy to get the prepaid meter because it will give me confidence. It makes everything to work well. The electricity officials will not come and trouble me. When there is no light, the meter would not read.”

“Immediately there is light, it would continue to read. They would not cheat me and I would not cheat them. I like it as they gave me this meter.”

According to him, the process of acquiring a meter has become very easy. He said, “Yesterday I paid and they have given me meter today. I am still going to get more. I have a house somewhere. Today, I am going to pay the money and tomorrow they would come and fix it for me.”

“This is better than the estimated billing and the old meter. If they can give it to everybody, we would have peace. If there is light, people can work and that would make the economy to grow.”

Chairman, Okada Riders Association at Ojoo Roundabout, Solomon Oladeji, expressed excitement that meter could be procured and installed within 24 hours. “It is good to learn that I can get a meter with ease. Some people had been duped in the process of trying to get prepaid meters.”