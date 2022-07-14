Bassey Ekaette

Asha Gangali revealed that he wanted to feature Seyi Shay on his recently released Smash Hit Single “MISS YOU” according to the Hit Maker, “ I felt Seyi Shay would have been a perfect feature in nailing the song but when I reached out to her and sent her the Record she was initially excited with the song but she came back and told me she couldn’t jump on the song because her Management declined , and I respected that, could have been the wrong timing.

MISS YOU has taken the No 1 position twice on iTunes Nigeria within two weeks of Release and the song is currently trending on Several Charts and Countdown Nationwide while enjoying massive airplay across platforms.