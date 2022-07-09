I want to reduce hunger in the world, says Pastor Tinuola  Babafemi

By Moses Nosike

Recent 2022 statistics from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO, indicates that 811 million people still go to bed hungry each night.

The report said that after steadily declining for a decade, world hunger is on the rise, affecting 9.9 percent of people globally. From 2019 to 2020, the number of undernourished people grew by as many as 161 million, a crisis is driven even largely by conflict, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the case of Nigeria, the state of insecurity among other factors are responsible for the rate of hunger in the land.

On this regard, FAO has emphasised the need for bold action against hunger before things get out of hand. According to them, about 660 million people may still face hunger in 2030 due to the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global security.

“Unless bold actions are taken to accelerate progress, especially actions to address major drivers of food insecurity and malnutrition and the inequalities affecting the access of millions to food, hunger will not be eradicated by 2030”.

In a bid to put an end to hunger in the world, a humanitarian, an Entrepreneur, and a crusader of Christ, Pastor Tinuola Babafemi through her NGO, House of Praise and Prayer, (HOPAP ) is on her mission to end hunger with her project, ‘PROJECT FEED 5000’ which is centered at reaching out to as many as possible especially the less privilege with her food bank, making sure that no household goes hungry.

With this moves, HOPAP, is on it’s way of supporting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, goal three of Zero Hunger.

Tinuola tells the story of how she struggled to survive outside Nigeria, why she started HOPAP, and the impacts she has made and her plans towards the future.

Your background and how it has influenced your project?

I was brought up in a Christian home. My father was an elder of The Apostolic Church. My mother was a deaconess.

They were very devoted in their religion. My parents loved Christ and they brought us up in the same manner. I particularly followed their footsteps. I loved to go to church, anything of God, anything of Christian religion. That is where the interest of having a House of Praise and Prayer, HOPAP came from. It is the background I was born into.

My name is Tinuola Babafemi. I am a Nigerian /Canadian.

My parents are from Ilesha, but we grew up in Ibadan. I did most of my secondary school and some part of my education in some parts of Ibadan, before I moved on to Canada.

I have an NGO called House of Praise and Prayer, (HOPAP). We started this Charitable Ministry on the 15th of December 2015 and this year by the grace of God we will be celebrating our 7th anniversary.

We are Ontario corporation and working across Ontario, Canada.

Why did you choose to come to Nigeria?

Ontario, Canada was our first point of call and we are going all over Ontario, and now we are coming to Nigeria in October, and that is why I am here in preparation for that. Because obviously, I am a Nigerian, a proud Nigerian, I love my country, we are more hungry in Nigeria than in Canada, you understand what I mean. Here in Canada, there are social services, and there is government support.

In the past, I have been homeless, I have been hungry, and I went to food bank, they gave me groceries, I had nowhere to cook and I had to give them out, so from that experience, I know that people are hungry, but they had nowhere to cook whatever you give them. So for those people, you should give them cooked food and not uncooked food. So when people come to register we will find out their situation so we know how to deal with them accordingly.

Would you say that It was your experience that prompted you to open this organization?

Yes. Because I have decided that If God can take me through that pain, I don’t want anybody to be hungry.

Can you tell us more about your experiences?

When we migrated to Canada, I was with my children. I have two children. It was very difficult for me to keep a job. I don’t know what went wrong, so If I couldn’t keep a job, I can’t earn a living and from there I was broke I resorted to going to a food bank to get food and most of the time they don’t have cooked meals.

They don’t have facilities and they gave me what they had. They gave me groceries and there was nowhere to cook the groceries, so I decided that it is also good to have a kitchen and a pantry. We are going to have both.