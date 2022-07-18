By Peter Okutu

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Chairmanship candidate for Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Barr. Sunday Nwankwo, weekend said his administration will step down infrastructural development from the State down to his people.

Nwankwo who spoke to Journalists at the APC party’s Secretariat in Abakaliki, after submitting his Interest and Nomination forms explained that transparency and accountability in governance would form the hallmark of his administration.

According to him, “am going there to escalate leadership narratives. The conversation of leadership; we will take it up, dealing with the unity of the Party. We will be stepping down infrastructural development in the State, down to the people.”

He noted that he would run a government that will accommodate the interest of all and sundry, especially the welfare and empowerment of the youths.

“I will make the Government youth-oriented. Come with your ideas; let’s partner your ideas and then, let’s do it together. If they come 24/7 and you are there, there’s nothing to be restive about. They will be the one taking the message further, because I will expose them to the programmes we have and then, tell them to take it to the Market place.”

He said: “I went to submit my Interest and Nomination forms back to the Party. Am sure that any moment from now, we will be screened and good to go, because the election is scheduled to hold 30th July, 2022.

“I deeply appreciate the leader of the Party and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi and the Deputy Governor, Barr. Kelechi Igwe with whom he has found a productive partnership in leadership. I say so because having gone through the side lines of service since the commencement of this administration, I think I have been equipped, because I have tapped into the issues and capacities they have displayed at the State level.

“I have seen an opportunity to step down what I have learned to the rural populace. And in doing so, I want to give real meaning to what Local government system is all about.

“I have never criticised any leader because having been on the side line of leadership, I have realized that leadership is complex and it’s not easy. It’s easier to lead from the beer parlour. It’s easier to lead from the Market place, but come to the main seat of leadership, very critical. So, I don’t criticise leadership, I offer suggestions to them when I have access and am opportuned.

“My campaign is consolidation. You can’t consolidate on nothing; if you want to consolidate, it means that those who came before you have achieved something. And so, am saying that they have done very very well but there’s room and space to do better.

“We will be dealing with Security issues. This will be at the fromtburner. The rest will be following, because leadership and the times are dynamic.

“The time in Ikwo is Youth O’clock and so they came to witness it. We are changing the narratives. There’s a paradigm shift in leadership and so, everybody is excited. I will do everything differently because the world is going up and higher.

“My doors will be 24/7 open. People get agitated when you don’t keep the door open. I will keep the door open for them to come and see. When they see, they make their inputs. We share ideas and we move together.

“The Party is a human being and vice versa. Sometimes when you talk about Party and how it’s accepted, then you ask yourself, the man marketing the Party, how is he accepted? So, if we have a Deputy Governor sitting, who has done extremely well in Ikwo and they are following him; and here is the Chairman coming up now and the people are happy, that there’s a paradigm shift in who leads them, I can tell you that Ikwo is totally for APC. “