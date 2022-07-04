By Fortune Eromosele

Rap Sensation and Lagos based Musical Artiste, Cosmas Okechukwu Nnotum, has stated that in 5-10 years, he hopes to be a major player in the worldwide musical scene with many awards and recognition for his musical efforts.

According to Cosmas Nnotum, who took to his Instagram page, @Supaakos, to write about his future, he said, “I’m highly ambitious and God loves me, so I know I will be successful alongside my business partner, Riosoundz and my artist Eru under the Riosoundz ent/sweet music umbrella.”

The Law graduate from Igbinedion University, Okada, also had his high school in Marist Brothers Juniorate, Uturu, Abia state, said, it was in these two reputable institutions that he harnessed his musical prowess and for this, he remains very grateful.

On his being versatile, Cosmas said, “I would like to consider myself as versatile due to the fact that I rap and sing to devastating effect.

My type of music I could say is wavy music, feel good music and music that has a deep context to it.

“I insert a lot of passion to my craft and I am highly influenced by my energy at the time I’m in the studio making a song.”

He also said, he brings in so much of creativity to spice up his music, and thrills his fans and audience to a life time of entertainment.

