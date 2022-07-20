Ben Njoku speaks with notable film-maker, Amb. Lancelot Imasuen about his movie “Invasion 1897” Exhibition in Germany.

Ace movie maker, Amb. Lancelot Imasuen revealed in this interview session with Vanguard that he feels very excited that his 2014 Epic Movie, “Invasion 1897” has been selected for exhibition in U.S.A & Germany for historical purpose.

The selection is coming after the Nigerian government and the German government signed a memorandum of understanding to return the ancient artefacts carted away during the infamous Benin Massacre of 1897.

The exhibition show, according to Lanclot would take place at the Mosque Museum in Hamburg, Germany on July 26, 2022, and also on October 1st at the Arizona Museum in Washington D.C, U.S.A and it is meant to depict the historical events that led to the infamous Benin Invasion/Massacre of 1897.

The movie was produced and directed by Amb. Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen. It was released in 2014 and features several Nollywood actors including Segun Arinze, Paul Obazele, and Charles Inojie.

The historical ‘Invasion 1897′(The Deposition of The Last African King) is a Nigerian movie that captures the historical events that led to the invasion, destruction, and looting of the ancient West African kingdom of Benin as well as the deposition and exile of its once powerful king, Oba Ovonramwen by the British troops. The king was famous for resisting colonial suppression and expedition and this led to his deposition and eventual exile to Calabar.

Ancient artefacts known as Benin Bronzes were looted and carted away by the British troops. Following auctions, some of the bronzes ended up in museums and private collections across Europe, including Germany.

However, in recent years, The movie heightened calls for the repatriation of the stolen artefacts as well as for restitution.

The government of Germany also agreed to voluntarily return the artefacts as 1,300 pieces would be returned to Nigeria next year.

Amb. Lancelot Imasuen’s phenomenal work in “Invasion 1897 ” movie clearly re-enacted the historical events of 1897; The exhibition as well as the eventual repatriation of the stolen artefacts would surely be great news to Nigerians.

When asked by Ben how he feels seeing that a movie he produced is still making waves 8 years after, Lancelot said ” As an artiste I feel very elated that the work I made over 9 years ago is still relevant and making the biggest waves and I’m very happy.”

Speaking on why he’s one of the most consistent movie makers in Nigeria, Lancelot says people described him as such in Nigeria because of his 27 years span as a filmmaker.

“Over the years, I have produced successful movies in terms of numbers. I produce up 4 to 5 movies in a year and sometimes even more.”

The movie producer has over 310 titles as a movie director.

Also speaking about his journey in the Nigerian Film Industry, Imasuen continued “It has been exciting and challenging.”