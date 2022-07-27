.

The Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has reiterated his commitment and administration’s resolve to serve and work for the common good of Imolites especially as it concerns development and wealth creation. These he tends to achieve by placing the state above personal interest.

In his emotion-laden speech at the flag-off of Orlu-Mgbee-Akokwa road construction, Gov. Hope Uzodimma reinstated that upon assumption of office, he entered into a covenant of shared prosperity with only the people as his asset.

“I entered into a covenant of shared prosperity, I own no hotel or property in Imo State, my only assets are the people.” as declared by Gov. Hope Uzodimma. This declaration is not far from the truth as the Governor has continued to live up to the mandate of shared prosperity and ensuring that the State is lifted up from poverty through his administration’s numerous achievements.

Since the inception of the Shared Prosperity Government in the State, Imolites have continued to experience an unprecedented quality leadership, which has been made manifest severally through the recovery of State and individual properties illegally taken away, reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, empowerment of youths, improvement of the health sector, Security and other people-oriented projects.

It is a statement of fact if Gov. Hope Uzodimma sees Imo people as his asset since he has refused to enrich himself through acquisitions of choicest properties in the State which was the norm in the past. Instead, the Governor has chosen to invest in human capital development as well as infrastructural development which will propel the State into greater economic height.

The sincerity of Gov. Hope Uzodimma’s leadership will continue to endear him to the good people of Imo State as both his words and actions have always remained sure and steadfast even in the midst of turbulent times. He has remained focused and unwavering while pursuing the interest of Imo people and there is no doubt that having possessed all these qualities, he will not disappoint Imolites.