By Sylvester Kwentua

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, is fighting to clear people’s doubt about peace in her marriage.

Just recently on Twitter, Toyin Abraham had to give it hot to a concerned fan, whose only offence was asking her if all was well in her marriage.

“I heard that you are having issues in your family…..I was so sad because I really love you and I don’t want anything to happen to you…” the fan, @abolarintemita4 tweeted.

“Please stop! I am not having any issues in my marriage,” Toyin Abraham answered.

Toyin Abraham may have to do more than denying there is a rift in her marriage, as social media has been trending with gist of how Toyin Abraham’s marriage may be the next to crash, just a few days after JJC announced his separation from Funke Akindele, his wife of more than six years.

It all started after popular blogger, Gistlover, reported that Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi has been complaining about Toyin’s attitude towards him, her refusal to follow him to church and her skipping to sleep at home for a couple of days and lots more.

Gistlover posted this: “Dear Toyin, information reaching Vawulence headquarters be say your marriage has been sha*king all along, no be today the info Dey come, guess your husband got tired and confided in a friend.

“No push am out. He said and I quote ‘I have been managing in that marriage’.

“Prior to when Toyin got pregnant, sometimes she doesn’t sleep at home for days, she doesn’t take up her responsibilities as a wife, she doesn’t even follow them to church and all.

“He told his friend that he has just been managing hoping things get better, that some of the post Toyin makes at time calling oloko are apology post stylishly.

“He said a lot but in as much as we don’t want another loud breakup just like Funke Akindele, Dear Toyin kindly retrace your step. I am not saying make una no debunk oooo,

“Na una way. But I said what I said and you both know I am not lying, but it is what it is, the couple goals must keep going but please make it a genuine one, not a patched one.

“There is still time for amendments though because Kola said a lot ooo, he was even advising the said friend that no perfect marriage and that they have just been patching theirs too.

“I pray It doesn’t happen. If it does happen, just know I warned ahead. I come in peace.”

Gistlover’s crisis claim was, however, debunked by Toyin and her husband, through a press statement released last week, as they both confirmed that their marriage is fine.

The statement read in part: “We just saw a report of an ‘untrue’ and alleged ‘shaky’ marriage of our talent, Toyin Abraham and her Nollywood star husband, Kola Ajeyemi.

“Oftentimes, people say there is no smoke without fire, but this time around we assure all fans of Toyin and Kola Ajeyemi that there was no smoke talk more of fire.

“This story is not true. Toyin has not slept out in months except for location or when she’s out of town for jobs.

“Most often than not, she and her husband holiday together both within and outside Nigeria.”