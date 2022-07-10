By Vincent Ujumadu

AN 80- year old former President General of Umueri Town Union in Anambra East local government area of Anambra State, Sir Vincent Okoye has denied the allegation that he defiled a 10- year old girl at a construction site in his community.

The octogenarian and retired senior official of Tailor Woodrow, a British multinational Company, said the allegation was to tarnish his good image.

Following the allegation, Okoye has been removed from Umueri Royal Cabinet where he is the financial secretary.

Narrating his ordeal, Okoye said: “I am a member of Umueri Royal Cabinet and the financial secretary of the cabinet. I retired from Tailor Woodrow after 25 years of meritorious service.

“I am also chairman Emeritus of the Peoples Club of Nigeria, Ibadan branch, former president, Umueri Lions Club, chairman, Umueri Recreation Club, Onitsha branch, and former President General of Umueri Town.

“I recently had two major surgical operations – Haenia and Prostrate – at St. Charles Borromew Specialist Hospital, Onitsha and was discharged on 15th February, 2022.

“Throughout my life, I have never been involved in any crime. I have never gone to police station in respect of any crime and this evil and wicked allegation was the first time in my life that I had to write a statement to the police and taken to court for a crime I did not commit.

“When I heard of this allegation, I felt very bad. I was depressed because the allegation was aimed at destroying my reputation, and my character has been terribly damaged.

“The organizations I belong are not talking good about me. I belong to the Knight of St. John International which is a religious organization in the Catholic Church and for them to hear this kind of allegation against me is very devastating. Many people who heard of this allegation are questioning my integrity.”

He said that when he went to the police to lodge a complaint about an attack on him earlier by some people, he was surprisingly told that there was a report accusing him of defiling a girl.

He added: “I was upset and after weeping, I wrote a statement. Another surprise was to come when the police took me to their cell and I was detained for two days from where I was taken to the Chief Magistrate Court, Otuocha.”

Wondering how a fragile 80 year old man could even dream of committing such offence, Okoye stated: “I returned from the hospital barely two months after the two major operations and I have never seen the girl in question anywhere.

“I do not know the girl and what they accused me of was malicious and wicked”.

He said his ordeal might not be unconnected with his refusal to allow for the sale of his family land, as well as his audacity to question certain things in the community.