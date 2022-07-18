Vows to stand, fight for downtrodden Nigerians

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A human rights activist, Chief Patrick Eholor, Sunday, dedicated Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humanity to Lekki Tollgate victims during the bloody EndSARS protest in Lagos and other parts of the country.

Speaking about the Honorary Doctorate Degree conferred on him by the Rescue Mission Theology University, he said he appreciates the President, Senate and entire staff of the university for recognizing him.

However, he said it was not a surprise to him for such an award of honour from a reputable citadel of learning at this point.

He said: “I am sure that we will be remembered for two things, when we are here, or when we are gone, what you do right, or what you do wrong. So, an award of such, is not a surprising thing for me.

“I have always been motivated, and with this award I would do within my conscience what I know is best for myself, friends, family, and this country that I love so dearly.

“Don’t forget people died in the Lekki massacre for others to live.

“I also celebrated and dedicated my award to them because they died for us to live.

“And as I also celebrate, I dedicate this award to the students who has been at home for five months due to ASUU strike because of the irresponsibility of the Nigerian President, and selfishness of those who we call politicians who are in the Senate, House of Representatives and Members of State Houses of Assembly who does not know what it means that education is the light of a nation.”

Being a social crusader and Founder of One Love Foundation, OLF, maintained that he would not relent to stand and fight for the downtrodden Nigerians who are suffering injustice and oppression.

“For anybody who is within the civil society, who is patriotic enough to know what it means to represent the downtrodden, I think is a call that is beyond nationalities.

“It is a God calling because you want to live for people because people live for people”, he said.

He also added that, “So we are going to continue to do what we do best until we enjoy collectively of what we call the dream of Nigeria.”

