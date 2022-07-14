.

BENIN CITY — Edo State government, in collaboration with the interventionist agency, Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission, EDSOGPADEC, has begun intensive orientation training programme for youths and women in the three oil and gas producing local government areas of the state.

It also warmed against indiscipline among the trainers and trainees.

The training programme tagged “2022 Aguakpa ghe igbama” chronicles in welding and fabrication as well as plumbing, agriculture, catering and decoration, shoe making, bag making, fishery, poultry, piggery and panel beating.

In his keynote address, EDSOGPADEC Chairman, Pastor Kennedy Osifo, who represented Governor Godwin Obaseki, said the training orientation programme tagged ‘Aguakpa ghe igbama (youths and women upliftment), was precipitated by Mr. Governor’s desires to better the lives of the people of the oil and gas producing areas in the state.

He added that the commission, since its inception 15 years ago, had focused majorly on infrastructural development, which include roads, health centres, schools, courts, markets and town halls, which has not completely addressed the dissatisfaction of youths in these communities.

He noted that the current administration of the commission had the mandate from Mr. Governor to also intervene in core areas of infrastructural and human capital development in the three oil and gas producing local government areas of the state.

Earlier in her opening remarks, Chief Coordinator in charge of human capital development and representative of Edo South on the board, Princess Iku Ewuare- Aimiuwu, said the training programme was in collaboration with the Edo State government to empower youths and women within the ambit of the oil and gas producing areas.