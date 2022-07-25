By Adeola Badru

THE Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, has raised the alarm about how the commission was able to recover diverted funds to other ventures some lawmakers and firms, thereby denying people of their dividends of democracy.

The anti corruption agency, gave the hint, weekend, during a two-day zonal training for executives of Anti-corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs) of MDAs on the National Ethics and Integrity Policy (NEIP), Constituency/Executive Projects Tracking Initiatives (CEPTI) and RoundTable Dialogue on Ethics and Integrity Compliance ScoreCards (EICS), held in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital.

In a keynote address delivered by Hafiz Mohammed Hassan at the training, the commission revealed that CEPTI been able to improve on service delivery on the people, thereby placing value for the money in the implementation of public funded projects.

Speaking on the theme: “CEPTi As a Project Redemption/Interventionist Vehicle For Good Governance: The Role of ACTU, Hazzan, who was represented by Mr. Oluwole David, observed that the ICPC, in its interim constituency and executive projects tracking report obtained in Abuja, exposed how the National Assembly embedded additional projects into the 2021 mandate budget of MDAs, which is a long way affected budget performance, as well as distorted developmental planning and implementation of the 2021 fiscal year.

In another development, ICPC alleged another contract infraction in the supplies of water rigs by a particular company to be executed in Taraba South.

The commission had alleged that: “just two days after the award of the contract, ‘the said company’, wrote to the executing agency, Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority, informing it that it was involved in some sort of arrangements with its sister company in respect of the execution and requested that the contract sum should be into the bank account of the company owned by the sponsoring legislator.

“Funding was, therefore, made to the said company owned by the sponsoring legislator.”

In the report, the ICPC revealed that it was able to track a contract for the supplies of 686 water pumping machines to Kebbi Central Senatorial District awarded to a particular company owned by the children of the lawmaker representing the district.

The report read: “Various other projects were awarded and executed in Kebbi Central by three other companies owned and operated by the biological children of the sponsor.”

Similarly, the ICPC said in the report that it was able to track the project for the supplies of 19 units of 500KVA transformer to Delta North senatorial district, two of which “were stolen and sold by an aide of the sponsoring lawmaker, while one was found kept in a private house since 2018.”

ICPC stated: “While the culprit is on the run, the lawmaker has agreed to an undertaking to purchase and deliver to the commission the two transformers.”

Similarly, the commission cited the project valued at N149m for the training and empowerment of women and youths in Abaji, Kwali Federal Constituency awarded to a relative of the sponsoring legislator.