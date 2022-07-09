.

...Laments payment of over N2.6 million two weeks ago

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

THE Oninayin of Inayin in Iwajowa Local Government area of Oyo state, Oba Ayansiji Peter, on Saturday, narrated what the community went through before rescuing a 52-year old West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, supervisor in Iseyin Local Government area of Oyo State, Sunday Adebayo from his kidnappers.

“They demanded for N100million but the community alongside his family was able to raise over N2million before he was released this morning.

‘They collected N2.6miion when they kidnapped the Secretary of Sabi Iganan. They kidnapped another man from Igangan recently. We only call on the government at all levels to come to our rescue because this is getting out of hand. We cannot continue to live with fear.” He lamented.

Speaking further, he urged government at all levels to come to the rescue of members of the community, as the issue of kidnapping is becoming unbearable for them.

“We are not really safe. It is God that is securing us in this area. This is third time they are kidnapping our people in the last two weeks.” He lamented.

Speaking on how they started the negotiation, the monach said it began with the sum of N100million but the kidnappers later accepted with over N2 million when the family appealed to them.

“The kidnappers initially demanded for N100 million. They later reduced it to N15 million. As at last night, we were begging them for N2 million but they said no. I received a call this morning from one of his family members that he had been released. So I don’t know how much the family eventually paid.” He stated.