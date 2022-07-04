.

… we filled toilet with water to weaken wall

… he is a sharp shooter, but arrested inside soakway — Police

Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 24-year-old cultist, Oluwatosin Ikuhemeyin, who escaped from jail in Owo, in Ondo State in March, has narrated how six of them planned and escape from prison after spending two weeks.

Ikuhemeyin, known as 4G, has been on the wanted list of the state police command over his role in several cult clashes in the state, which has led to the death of members of another cult group.

He has reportedly been terrorizing Igbokoda community before he was arrested and sentenced to prison.

In an interview, the suspect told Vanguard: “I was a member of a cult group called Aye and I am the leader, number one, in Igbokoda before I was arrested and sentenced to correctional centre in Owo.

“I was arrested this morning in Igbokoda. But I escaped from Owo Prison in a jailbreak with six other people after spending two weeks in the prison.

“I met some people in the prison, led by one Dada, who were planning on how to escape before I got there. So they co-opted me into the plans and it was successful.

“We escaped through the toilet and it took us some days, as we always filled the toilet with water to weaken the place.

“There was an Hausa guy, who understands the technique, and eventually we succeeded in escaping from the prison.

“I headed straight to my house in Akure to change my clothes and left the town to Ogun State, where I worked with some people before returning to Igbokoda to work with the fishermen.

“I only came to Igbokoda to relax when the policemen spotted me and arrested me.”

He confirmed that he is a shooter, but had only killed “three people and not several as claimed by the police.

“It’s been long I got involved in killing. I have changed and I only killed three people during reprisal attack with a rival cult group.

“I have handed all my guns to one Golu, who took over from me after I handed over the throne and they have all deserted me as they no longer trust me because I was arrested and escaped from prison.”

Parading the suspect at the state police headquarters in Akure was the spokesman for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami.

Odunlami confirmed that the suspect escaped from Owo Prison with six others and had been on the wanted list of the command over his role in several cult clashes in the state, which led to the death of some members of another cult group.

Odunlami added that “he was a leader of Aye cult group and was arrested in a soakaway at Igbokoda area of the state.

She said that the suspect will be arraigned in court soon.