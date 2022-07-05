.

Dubai’s leading Nigerian show promoter and entertainment executive, Lanre Typical, born Azeez Olanrewaju Adenekan, continues to thrill and entertain the residents of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, bringing the very best artistes from Nigeria on regular basis for the nightlife experiences to Africans based in Dubai and in the entire Gulf region.

Since the resumption of normal life after the devastation of the Coronavirus pandemic, Lanre Typical has been busy with back to back shows unleashing on the emirate the best of Nigerian musical exports.

From September of last year to present, he has brought the best names from the Nigerian musical scene to Dubai, thus promoting Nigerian home-brewed genres of music.

In the last six months he has brought the likes of Davido, Naira Marley, Zlatan, Mohbad, Kcee, Portable, Ice Prince, Ceeza Milli, A-Star, Ckay, Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, Skiibii and Ntosh Gazi from South Africa amongst others.

Just some days ago, June 30th precisely, he shipped in Asake to the delight of the Dubai audience.

Already, posters and flyers have littered social media as he plans to unleash top three Nigerian Disc Jockeys on the emirate. Namely; DJ Spinall, DJ Xclusive and DJ Neptune.

In 2019 alone before the pandemic laid waste to the world’s activities, Lanre Typical, who is also the CEO of TypicalNaija.ng, a blog known for fashion and music distribution brought over 30 Nigerian artistes to Dubai and the list included the likes of Zlatan, 9ice, Peruzzi, Harrysong, Slimcase, Reminisce, Qdot and many others.

His exploits have earned him awards both at home and abroad