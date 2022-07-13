The victim

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A physically challenged petty trader and Father of Six, Mr. Ndifreke Nkanta at the weekend lost four of his children to landslide which occurred in the wee hours of Sunday during a heavy downpour.

The tragic incident Vanguard gathered occurred at Okangbang community off Nasarawa in 8 miles, outskirt of Calabar metropolis, Calabar Municipality, Cross River State.

Mr Ndifreke who told Vanguard that the he has been disabled for over 15 years said mudslide buried his four children alive including, 7 years , Sylvester 7 female, Glory 4 years, female, Goodnews 3yrs, male and 9months old Godwin.

According to Ndifreke, his four children died instantly but the other remaining two sustained various degrees of injuries and have been admitted to General Hospital, Calabar.

“The tragic incident happened on Sunday evening after a heavy downpour which brought down many houses in the area.

“I have lost four out of my six children who were in the house that collapsed on them as a result of the mudslide. They were eating when the house collapsed on them and swept them away. My remaining two kids are in critical condition in the hospital.

“I did not take even a spoon from the house when the flood swept it away, even my phone, everything is gone including my four children.

“As I speak with you, I’m homeless, with nowhere to go, neither is there money to even pay for hospital bills of the surviving two. I have nowhere to live anymore.

“I’m just a petty trader, with no other means of survival, I need help from the general public to help my remaining children who are still in the hospital,” he said.

The 38-year-old bereaved father and his wife further called on SEMA and other relevant government agencies to come to their aid as the burden was too much for them to handle.

On his part, Chairman of the community, Mr Asanga Donatus, disclosed that the father of the deceased has been in pain and not only physically handicapped but financially incapacitated, too.

“As I speak to you, he has no money to even pay for treatment of the two in hospital, he is just a petty trader.

“The condition of our neighborhood is really bad and needs government swift intervention to avert further collapse of houses and losses of lives”, he bemoaned.