By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 23-year-old suspected female kidnapper, Aanu Afolabi, has been arrested by police detectives for abducting a three-year-old baby at lkare Akoko area of Ondo State.

Vanguard gathered that the mother of the baby, Mrs Bamitale, reportedly left her baby in the shop to pick up some household items from a nearby shop on the next street.

It was gathered that before she returned to her shop, the suspect had entered the shop, carried the baby and hurriedly backed her.

But, she was knocked down by a motorcycle operator as she made to cross the road with the baby.

A source said: “While the motorcyclist and people around were trying to help her and the baby she was backing, one of the sympathisers recognised the baby and asked questions.

“When she was asked the name of the baby she was backing, she started stammering and could not give a satisfactory answer.

“The sympathiser then told others attempting to help her that she knows the baby and her mother and in fact, she is her neighbour.

“They, thereafter, raised the alarm and invited the mother and the police, who took the suspect away for questioning.

Contacted, spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, adding that an Android phone and a bucket were found in her possession.