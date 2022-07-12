By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of 2023 census exercise, the National Population Commission, NPC, has commenced sensitisation and advocacy of local government area chairmen and other community stakeholders of selected council areas to conduct trial Census in Enugu State.

Recall that the commission selected nine Local Government Areas, LGA’s, in all the three Senatorial zones, three per each zone for trial Census exercise.

The commission had visited the Chairmen of the local government areas selected in Enugu East Senatorial zone and Enugu North respectively to include, Isi-Uzo, Enugu North and Nkanu West, Udenu, Igbo-Eze North and Uzo Uwani to brainstorm on the important of census and how to achieve success during the exercise.

The honourable federal commissioner of the commission, representing Enugu State, Hon Ejike Eze speaking during the engagement at Isi-Uzo and Udenu local government headquarters, said that NPC had intensified preparatory activities for the successful conduct of the first digital census in Nigeria.

Hon Eze said that the stakeholders engagement was to seek support of the whole community towards achieving good results during the trial and general census exercise.

He said the commission was working hard to ensure that they get accurate data, stressing that accurate data would help in proper planning for development across the country.

“We are here to interact with the stakeholders and seek support of everyone in the zone to carry out the trial Census exercise diligently. The interaction will allow us to be on the right direction during the trial census.

“Census is important, it brings development and any country that wants to progress must have data and our National Chairman deemed it necessary to conduct census with accurate and acceptable data. The trial census slated to hold from 13th to 30th will give us the opportunity to test run the equipment and other digital gadgets acquired for the actual census slated for April 2023,” he said.

In a welcome address, the Chairmen of the hosted LG, Isi-Uzo and Udenu Local Government Area, Barr Obiora Obeagu and Solomon Onah respectively lauded the effort of NPC so far to conduct a credible and acceptable census.

Hon Obeagu represented by deputy Chairman, Hon Ugochukwu Nnamani, and his counterpart at Udenu, represented by deputy Chairman of Uzo Uwani, Chief Pius Okeagu on behalf of other LG chairmen assured the support of council areas during the trial census exercise.

They charged all the stakeholders to take the message home and educate their wards on the importance of census, urging them to welcome the enumerators coming for the exercise and works with them.

One of the traditional rulers, HRH, Igwe Sunday Agbo complained of poor service providers in some communities but in response the Federal Commissioner stated that the commission had taken care of it stressing that they are prepared to conduct a credible and acceptable census.