Superstar Nigerian hip-hop sensation, Omah Lay has made a shocking revelation while eulogizing his recently released debut album ‘Boy Alone’.

Speaking about his struggles with chronic depression that almost claimed his life, Omah Lay revealed that he had a sexual affair with his therapist which worsened his situation.

The 2020 Headies Next rated award winner took to his official Twitter account to share his experience and how he realized that he’s one of the best Africa has ever had after listening to the Boy Alone album.

He said,” I wanna spill my heart on this app like this like this

“Boy Alone might be the last time y’all will hear me cry on a song. On G I was dead ass down, insecure, scared, depressed, losing my mind like I was literally gonna kill myself.

“My depression became worse after I knack my therapist.

“People I used to look up to stop showing me love. I looked at people in the eye and saw doubt, disrespect and hate on G. I lost myself. Maybe I was just overthinking. I don’t know.

“My babe serve me breakfast at midnight I wan craze

“I felt like I lost it until After I finished recording Boy Alone; I listened to myself and realized I’m one of the hardest sh*ttt African music have ever seen!!”

Omah Lay released his debut album ‘Boy Alone”, on Friday, July 15, 2022.