•Spirit directs me to steal babies — Suspect

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Mother of day-old baby stolen at Sabi, Okitipupa, Ondo State, Binta Alhassan, says the baby was yet to be breastfed when he was taken away by a “stranded visitor”, Funmilayo Mogbojuri.

Mogbojuri and her husband, Odunayo Ayobami, were later arrested in Sagamu, Ogun State while preparing for the christening of the stolen baby.

Mogburi had allegedly been freigning pregnancy only to travel to Ondo State and came back with the baby.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the baby was given birth to on Tuesday and stolen on Wednesday by the suspect who followed well wishers to congratulate the mother.

Mogbojuri, 35 and mother of two, after allegedly stealing the baby, absconded to meet her husband in Sagamu where she was apprehended.

In an interview, the suspect, who was paraded by the Ondo State Police Command, said: “ l don’t know the spirit controlling me. The spirit keeps directing me to go steal babies and I obey. I am deeply sorry.

“ I have two children, but my first husband and his family members have prevented me from having access to them. He has relocated the children to Cameroon.

“ I beg for forgiveness from the police and government. I promise not to steal again if freed.

“It was not intentional, I just beg Nigerians to forgive me. Truly, I stole the child and I did that in order to be taking good care of the child. I have given birth before, but I never had a child for the husband I am presently with. I just like the child, that’s why I stole him because I have not conceived for my present husband.

“The husband I married now did not know anything about the situation. I lied to him that I was pregnant. This is the second time I will abduct a child; so I am just pleading for forgiveness.”

Sunday Vanguard learnt that Mogburi’s unsuspecting neighbours in Sagamu rejoiced with her and the husband and preparation for the christening of the stolen baby was organised. The bubble reportedly burst when police detectives stormed the residence of the couple and whisked them away with the baby.

Also speaking with journalists, the mother of the baby, Binta Alhassan, said the suspect escaped with her child while she excused herself to use the bathroom.

Binta said the suspect, who visited her with other neighbours after she put to bed, pleaded to stay the night in her house because it was late in the day and she obliged.

“ I didn’t know she had ulterior motive to steal my baby. I innocently allowed her to sleep inside my room with the baby”, the mother said.

“I excused myself to visit the toilet. To my dismay, while on my way from the bathroom, I discovered that the woman had disappeared with my baby which l had not even breastfed by then.

“ I raised the alarm and all efforts to locate my baby and the suspect proved abortive.

“ My husband later reported the matter at the Okitipupa police station”.

While parading the suspect, spokesperson for the police, Funmi Odunlami, said that after discreet investigation by police detectives in Okitipupa, the suspect was arrested with the stolen baby in Sagamu.

Odunlami said: “During interrogation, she confessed to have absconded with the baby to her husband’s house, one Odunayo Ayobami .

“ It was also discovered that she stole another baby on the16th of January 2021 in Okitipupa, took the child to Igbokoda and gave him to one Lucky and said the child died few days later”.