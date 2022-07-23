By Bassey Ekaette

With an All-Star Roster, Longitude is Redefining what it means to be an African Superstar

Longitude is taking the African music business to unprecedented levels with a roster that includes Victor AD, AV, KO-C, Troms, Kulboy, & Black Culture.

LONGITUDE is a full-service Public Relations, Talent Management & Consultancy firm founded by Moses Efosa Ighile and co-founded by Igbokwe Amaechi.



Based in Lagos, Nigeria, the firm enjoys the privilege of unparalleled field experience within a vast and widely diverse entertainment industry to offer exceptional services to a stellar catalogue of clients.



LONGITUDE’s lifelong commitment to providing high-impact media and entertainment services is a driving force of the company’s artist-first approach to business which is geared towards ensuring continued innovation on both sides; the artist and their business.



The firm aims for the pinnacle of Africa’s media and entertainment business, with a huge amount of resources at its disposal, including but not limited to trained road managers, media practitioners, public relations personnel, consultants, business managers, legal team, researchers, writers, computer engineers, administrative officers, logistics officers, creative assistants amongst others for advisory and support functions.



LONGITUDE is a media/entertainment firm founded on the principles of excellence and professionalism.



Due to the wealth of experience gained over the years, advising and working on varying projects in the African music industry, she quickly appreciates the complexity of major projects and supercharges to meet clients’ demands.



The firm is set to deliver world-class solutions across media platforms, helping talents and brands to develop and execute experiential events, media campaigns, digital marketing, influencer outreach programs, print, outdoor, and branded entertainment.

Some of the services offered by Longitude include; artist promotion, talent management, project management, brand promotions, media relations, client retention and growth, research analysis & reports, digital assets and crisis management.



As a major player in the African entertainment business, Longitude’s strength within the continent is immeasurable. Strategic partnerships are equally put in place to penetrate various African markets brimming with largely untapped talents as the continent subtly opens up to more opportunities in the music space.