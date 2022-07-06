As another one shot dead, police arrest 4 suspects in connection

A victim of robbery incident, Sunday Oko, who was shot and dispossesed of his family’s property, on Wednesday, revealed his ordeal.

Oko, while speaking with Vanguard in Ibadan, Oyo State, said the criminals invaded his Idi-Osan, Oba-Ido community area of Ologuneru where they broke and entered into some houses within the community.

According to him: “I heard my neighbours were shouting which I know there was an armed robbery incident there, so I was trying to reach out to the security personnel not knowing that they were still coming to my house.

“So when they came, they didn’t knock my door. I was at wake. So when they came, they went straight to my bedroom pointing touch there. They wanted to peep to confirm if someone was there. They went to my bedroom trying to cut off my burglary. I tried to hid myself.

“They later discovered that someone was in the house. As I was leaving the place where my wife and myself were hiding, they shot me in the hand.” He narrated.

Confirming this during his inaugural press briefing, the state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, said: “May 14, 2022 at about 0230hrs, some members of a dreaded armed robbery syndicate who have been terrorizing members of the public in different parts of Ibadan and its environs invaded Idi-Osan, Oba-Ido community at Ologuneru area, Ibadan where they broke and entered into some houses within the community.

“The armed robbers, who reportedly stormed the community with sophisticated firearms, cutlasses and some other burglarious instruments attacked some members of the community, dispossessed them of huge sums of money, cell phones and some other valuable.” The CP affirmed.

The suspects, according to him, are Oyebamiji Moses, 22; Afeez Akinpelu, 36;

Segun Joseph, 27 and Dauda Adekunle, 30 with one locally made single Barrel pistol and one dagger recovered as an exhibit.

Williams also confirmed that a 67-year old man was shot dead during the operation.

“As if that was not enough, the armed robbers opened fire on some of their victims after they had dispossessed them of their hard earned valuable and in the process, a member of the community who was later identified as Felix Nwaebili was brutally killed in cold blood.

“As soon as the incident was reported at the Monitoring Unit office, Eleyele, a team of operative attached to this unit launched a discreet investigation into the incident and on July 4, 2022 at about 0200hrs, two kingpins of the criminal syndicate were arrested in their respective hideouts within Ibadan metropolis.

“Upon interrogations, the suspects made confessional statements to the crime and series of similar criminal activities they had master minded in different parts of Ibadan.

The confessional statement of the suspects and further discreet investigation later led to the arrest of the syndicate’s amourer and one locally made gun and a dagger which they used for the criminal activity were recovered. Effort is now being intensified to hunt down other members of the criminal gang and recover the guns used for the operations.” He added.

