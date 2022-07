Official of Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC), Okoya Morufu Olawale, has on Sunday stabbed a 27-year-old Adelakun Quam in Lagos Island.

It was reported that Adelakun Quam went to see a friend of his father nicknamed LAGO. LAGO who was celebrating his father’s remembrance invited the officials of the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps(LNSC) to secure the entrance of the building where the occasion was held.