From showbiz to the altar, Pastor Emmanuel Emeka Okeke gives insights on how and why he left entertainment business for God’s work at Watchtower Prayer Network.

How long have you been in Ministry and How did you know you were called?

My name is Emmanuel Emeka Okeke but popularly known as Prophet Emmanuel Okeke. I’m the senior prophet at Watchtower Prayer Network. From Ezeawulu Village in Nibo Town, Awka South, Anambra State. I’ve been in active ministry for 3 years now, since 2019.

The name of the Ministry is Watchtower Prayer Network but was once called Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Okeke Ministry (CEO Ministry NG). Well, I got the name Watchtower in the place of prayer during our 2021, 3 hours and 3 days prayer stretch. We all gathered that day and were praying and interceding for the state and nations, and suddenly I heard in my Spirit “Watchtower” and then I asked others praying with me what they saw or heard in their spirit, and one of the brothers there said “I saw a tower”.

That became a trouble to my spirit, and I began to desire to know the meaning. I spoke to my spiritual father, Rev. Godspower Anaso and 3 other of my mentors in the Lord, Apostle Tochukwu, Evangelist Ikechukwu Nnajiofor and Apostle Arome Osayi and they confirmed to me that, that’s the name of the ministry the Lord has allowed me to pioneer for Him. And that’s how the name came to be.

Any challenges as a minister?

The Bible made us understand that challenges will come because we are in Christ. So, these challenges are part of the calling. If they were not part of our calling, I would’ve listed 100.

You were once into entertainment. Why did you leave?

Oh yes, I owned one of the largest dating sites in Nigeria. You see, I never had it in my mind to be a pulpit minister of God. I just wanted to be wealthy and help people as much as I can but never knew the Lord had other plans for me. I had the fame during my entertainment days but had no peace. I just knew somehow I wasn’t in the right place. I was constantly having dreams of angels, great men of God laying hands on me, instructions about what I’m called to do on it. Those desires led me to begin to seek answers from men of God and through prayers and books. And that’s how I started discovering my purpose on the altar of God.

If you could turn back the hands of time, what else would you be?

If I had the opportunity of turning back the hand of time or making or wishing for something, I would wish I knew about this calling earlier. It would’ve saved the death of my mother. But it’s well. She had always wanted me to be on fire for God but I was carried away by the things of this world. But its well, she’s in heaven now.

Who are your mentors and how have these people affected your life?

If I’m to answer this question the way it’s in my heart, I think it will take hours. So, I guess I will have to just keep it simple. The first person that laid hands on me and imparted me as I decided to be a minister was Apostle Arome Osayi in 2019 during his JCCF Unizik visit at Awka. He also has blessed me through his books, teachings and impartation. This list goes on and on. Evangelist Rev. Godspower Anaso became my spiritual father after my school of ministry and has been a strong pillar in my ministerial work, through impartation and guidance.

Apostle Tochukwu Okonkwo found me online in 2017/2018 and has been there till this very day. He has always been my guide and my go-to for questions and answers. He made sure I don’t fall into errors in my walking with God. He subjected me to books, tapes and doctrinal teaching.

This man of God has been a blessing to me. Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai is my spiritual grandfather and has blessed me through impartation, directions and his books. Evangelist Ikechukwu Nnajiofor played a vital role in my life. His kind heart and words have helped to sustain me to this very day. Apostle Joshua Selman has imparted my life through his teachings and several encounters I’ve had with him the spirit. This man’s teaching shaped my life heavily. Authors whose publications have had the most influence on my life include Brother Kenneth E. Hagins, Teacher Derek Prince, Pastor Benny Hinn, and others.

Any business on the sideline?

Yes, Church is the business of my heavenly Father and whatever comes from it doesn’t go to my pocket. So, yes I have businesses I do as well. Currently, I manage two filling stations in Anambra state and I also own a mini-mart and a fish farm etc. It’s not easy to combine but as a married man, (by the way, I’m married to a beautiful soul, Mrs Evangelist Benita Emmanuel-Okeke). I must find a way to combine it and make it all work out. But I make sure God has the most time because without Him I’m nothing. I know within me, I won’t be working for long. A time will come when I will drop everything else and focus only on my Heavenly Father’s business. I know this will happen.

