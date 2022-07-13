.Senate

•Mulls arrest of officials over failure to defend expenditure

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Senate has uncovered how some  officials of the Ministry of Health mismanaged over N5.7 billion from donor agencies.

According to the Senate, the action of the ministry’s officials has forced some of the donors to suspend the assistance  due  to unsatisfactory  reports that came up from the agencies about Ministry of Health.

The mismanagement of donor agencies’ fund by the officials  was uncovered by the Senator Matthew Urhoghide-led Senate Committee on Public Accounts which relied on the 2016 Auditor General’s report currently under the consideration of the Senate.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Urhogbide, expressed dissatisfaction over failure of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and officials to account for the fund.

A source said four invitations were  sent separately to the Ministry’s officials who refused to honour them.

The first letter, dated February 1, stated that the meeting was scheduled for February 8 and another meeting was scheduled for March 16 , and this months.

One of the donor agencies is Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, GAVI, an international NGO that is specialised in bringing together public and private sectors with the  objective of creating equal access to new and under-used vaccines for  children living in the world?s poorest countries.

While reacting to the failure of the Ministry to give account of the money spent, Urhoghide warned  that the  Committee was left with no other option than to Issue warrant of arrest on the officials of the Ministry  to appear before the committee and give explanations.

He said:  “The Ministry of Health has consistently refused to come and give account before this committee. We have sent invitations to them to appear with no response from the Ministry, this is very unfortunate.”

The query read:  “First in 2015, by a donor  named  Global  Alliance  for  Vaccines  and  Immunisation, GAVI,  an  international  NGO  specialising  in  bringing  together  public  and private  sectors with  the  objective  of  creating  equal  access  to  new  and  under-used vaccine  for  children living  in  the  world?s  poorest  countries.

“The  NGO,  with  headquarters  in  Geneva, Switzerland,  accused  NPHCDA  of  mis-management  of  funds  released  by  the organisation  and  invited  my  Office  to  observe  the  appointment  of  an  audit  firm  to  carry out  extended  cash  programme  audit  of  GAVI  funds  released  to  NPHCDA  from  2010  to 2015.

“Non-adherence  to  laid  down  procedures  stipulated  in  Public  Procurement  Act, 2007 in the  procurement  of  Goods,  Services  and  Works  valued  at   N4,987,958,621.00.

” Expenditures  made  by  the  NPHCDA  between  1st  January,  2010  and  31st  March, 2015  amounted  to  N8,599,291,949.00 out  of  which  N187,725,160.00  was  not supported with  relevant  statutory  and  third  party  documents,  such  as  payment vouchers,  receipts, invoices,  delivery  notes,  store  receipt vouchers, contract completion  certificates, etc.

“The  sum  of  N18,804,865.00  was    also reported  to  be  ineligible  expenditures  as  it  comprised  payments  to  suppliers  who did  not  deliver  the procured goods  or services as  per contract.

“Inadequately supported expenditure amounted to N619,999,383.00 .. This was mostly attributed to photocopied documents, inconsistencies  in supporting documents, lack of contracts with suppliers and lack of evidence of delivery for procured goods.”

