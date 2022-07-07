Prince Adewole Adebayo(4th left); Prof Pat Utomi(4th right) and other dignitaries at the event.

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, candidate in the 2023 Nigerian presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said for Nigeria to be free of the malice stunting her growth and preventing her attaining full potential, the people, collectively, must ensure they vote corrupt people out of office.

It is in doing that, Adebayo believes, that the greatness of the country can be achieved.

“If you want to kick poverty and insecurity, you will need to kick corruption and the only way you can kick corruption is kick the corrupt people out of office,” he said.

Adebayo said this as a guest of the Voice of America, VOA, USA, where he had gone on the invitation of the USA Commission for International Religious Freedom.

Nigeria as a people, he said, aren’t bad, the government is: “Nigeria is synonymous with many good things. It’s the government that is synonymous with corruption and why they have not been able to change is because they have not changed.

“When you change the administration, you just recycle same people, they will not change their behaviour. And the only way to ensure things are different is vote the corrupt people out of office. That’s what we are going to do in 2023,” he stated.

When asked if he was ever part of the government he is canvassing to vote out now, Adebayo said his records are open to the public to see, adding that he is part of the young and fresh Nigerians who are fed up with the status quo and wants the narrative changed.

“In all these years, we have not partaken in the corruption of the government, we have not joined them, we have never supported them, we have not been their bag carrier.

“Many of the people succeeding them today have always been part of the system. We are completely different and we are from the people. Nigerians know that. We know that Nigerians’ problems are man-made.

“Ordinarily, as it was designed by nature, Nigeria was not supposed to have problems because every resource you need to develop yourself is there, human capital is also there. Everything you need to succeed is readily available.

“With all these opportunities, it is unfortunate that the only malice facing the country is bad governance. People know, that is why we are running for office.

“There is nothing wrong with the system from the point of view of those who are in the system. It is only people like me outside the system that knows something is wrong. The whole world can see something is wrong with the country, but they can’t see that, what they see is politics of doubling your money.

“You come into the government, you support someone to come into the government and you continue to loot the country the more.

“Now the young people, outsiders and third force are coming to together to push a new narrative so as to push an ordinary person into government so that we can then work within to throw out the system, if you don’t, give it a 1,000 years, nothing is going to change.”

Meanwhile, Adebayo, who is on tour of Washington DC met with a team of policy advisors and diplomats with keen interest in Nigeria led by former Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Professor Robert Destro, and deliberated on key common issues of concern between the United States and Nigeria.

The areas are the security situation in Nigeria as it affects Nigerians in general and aspects impacting on religious freedom in general, poverty and economic problems, access to US policy makers and understanding of making processes within the United States Government, and international and regional alliances Nigeria needs to overcome her present key challenges.

Adebayo emphasised that his administration would overcome most of Nigeria’s protracted security, economic religious freedoms and diplomatic problems with keenness of focus, fair mindedness and robust engagement with the United States.

