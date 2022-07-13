By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

A medical doctor, Dr Mohammed Sani, the Principal Medical Officer of Misau General Hospital in Bauchi state has narrowly escaped death after being attacked with an axe by a relation of a patient brought to the hospital for medical attention.

According to findings, the aggrieved relative was reacting to the alleged manhandling of a pregnant woman who sought medical services at the facility.

The incident which occurred last Friday, left the doctor fighting for his life with several deep cuts from the axe-wielding relative.

Narrating the incident to Journalists on Wednesday in Bauchi, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Bauchi State Chairman, Dr. Adamu Sambo, said that the association condemns the action of the aggrieved relative, stressing that misunderstandings should be handled in a civil manner.

“I am addressing you this morning on a very sad note, on the fact that our Member, on the 8th of July, 2022, who is the Principal Medical Officer in charge of General Hospital, Misau, was attacked by a patient’s relative with an axe with an intent to kill him. We condemn this act. This act is barbaric and unacceptable in the medical profession.

“Whatever the grievances, these grievances should have been addressed in a lawful way rather than taking laws into the hands of that very individual.

“This individual came, he took a member who did not even participate fully in the management of the relation of this person in question, he came with a very sharp object, an axe and stabbed the person about four times.

“Unfortunately, following this, we have had some information that some overzealous media who are not guided properly are now publishing some rubbish as information emanating from the incident that happened and that is the reason I called this press conference to put the details and records straight, so that you’ll get the exact details of what happened,” he said.

The who Chairman told the story of how it all happened, said that the family of the patient had hidden the woman’s medical history from doctors which led to post birth complications.

He added: “What happened was that a patient came to the facility, I think either refered from a private facility or they came on their own, on an account of prolonged labour. This woman was having her labour for the first time, but they concealed the information that she had convulsed.

“When she was examined, they realized that her baby’s head was already in the perenium and that she lacked the maternal efforts to push the baby out for delivery, so they decided to shorten the second stage of labour through the use of assisted vaginal delivery.

“After the delivery of the baby using forced delivery, the woman had a small tear which was done to enable her deliver the baby. It happened that the woman was bleeding from the tear, then they took her to the theater and repaired the tear but the bleeding persisted, so they took a decision to explore more to see whether the tear extended upwards into the uterus,”

Explaining further, Dr. Sambo said, “They did that and realized that the tear did not even extend up to the uterus, they then closed the woman and started managing her. But her condition was not good enough, she was still bleeding. They later realized that she had a condition which is called eclampsia and one of the complications of that is that the woman will start bleeding from other places.

“And as a result, they transfused her blood and stabilized her and put her on oxygen and then later on, referred her to the Federal Medical Center, Azare, where she is currently receiving treatment and recuperating,” he further noted.

He expressed joy that the baby is alive and doing well while also acknowledging that the baby has ‘minor’ bruises on the head during the process of delivery.

He stressed that, “People should be patient with health care. They should also explore the reality of what is actually happening to them. General hospitals have done their own. If they dont understand something, they should have gone for more information.

“This our assaulted member is presently undergoing treatment. He’s on sick leave, while we await his recovery

Vanguard gathered that the suspect whose name is yet to be ascertained, has been apprehended and is already in Police custody as the case has been referred from Misau Area Command to the State CID, at the Police Command headquarters in Bauchi.