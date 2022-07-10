It has been argued that being clairvoyant is a function of wisdom, which has been aptly defined as the “right application of knowledge.

One cannot disapprove, especially, when the environment is surrounded by a handful of people who have displayed nothing short of wisdom.

Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel, better known as Ayrubber, TikTok Nigeria’s Creator Operations Manager, rose from identifying and managing talents, by the virtue of his sojourn in the media back then, to become the brain behind the operations of the world’s fastest growing social media platform.

Ayrubber attended the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), in Lagos, and had valuable working experiences in several media outfits. He distinguished himself and stood out of the crowd in the years he caressed the microphone and camera.

“I have actually worked with KADUTO. This is an international TV station that reports African entertainment and lifestyle news. I have also worked with NIGEZIE TV for a few voices over works, so also was Lagos Africa radio 96.1 FM”, he had said in an interview

Ayrubber explored his talent as a voice-over artiste and worked with several media organisations and corporate bodies.

The passion to lift others endeared him to the plights of the less privileged in the society. He made several visits to orphanages to donate food items and other much needed supplies to help them keep running.

Ultimately, that innate desire to make life better for the others led him to become a talent manager. He helped many discover hidden talents and manage them.

Speaking a few years ago before his current appointment about what talent management entails, Adedoyin Samuel stressed that it is about creating content, the mindset that prepared him for the task at hand.

“I have always tried to see the talents and make them blow. I just want to make an impact and it’s not necessarily about the money,” he emphasised.

“That is when the content creation comes in when you see a talent you connect them to become a better person and also give support for the development of such talent”, Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel also stated.

Ayrubber has more than 370,000 followers on TikTok and a growing army of followrrs on Instagram