By Biodun Busari

Against criticisms and confrontations mounted before him for picking Christian deputy governorship candidate, Kola Adewusi, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke won the Osun State election on a Christian-Christian ticket.

Adeleke, when he made the choice of Adewusi as his deputy was perceived as a candidate who would lose to the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola at the polls.

The PDP’s members of the National Working Committee (NWC) were divided over the choice because both Adeleke and Adewusi are Christians.

Adewusi was Ife-born former local government chairman of Ife East during the reign of Olagunsoye Oyinlola as the governor of the state.

While some PDP stalwarts allegedly accused him of his unwillingness to help party members during his time, others said his same faith with Adeleke would demarket PDP.

According to them, “Another reason for the wrong choice of Adewusi is his religion. A Christian-Christian ticket cannot fly in Osun State. Ademola Adeleke and Kola Adewusi are both Christians.”

Adeleke defeated Governor Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday.

The former Ede Senator polled 403,371 votes claiming victory in 17 local government areas, while the governor garnered 375,027 votes with victory in the remaining 13 local government areas.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for Osun State election, Prof Okuwatoyin Ogundipe declared Adeleke winner.

As Adeleke, his family, PDP and Nigerians continue in the euphoria of this victory, the question is would same play out for APC at the next presidential election.

There have been agitations and criticisms against the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the party’s standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The main argument is that APC will be running on a Muslim-Muslim ticket as Tinubu and Shettima are Muslims.