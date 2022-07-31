It was a day to savor and remember as well, in the impactful life of one of Igbo Nation’s Great Sons – HIS IMPERIAL MAJESTY, EZE SIR ENGR. SAMM NWOKOLO (KSC), (EZE-JIOFOR NDIGBO). The Day being Sunday, 05/06/22 which marked his Coronation as Eze-Ogo Ndi Igbo, for Portharcourt Central Igbo Community, Rivers And Bayelsa States.

The day was also, made more remarkable as it doubled as His Imperial Majesty’s Mother’s(Lolo Joy Nkolika Nwokolo) Birthday.

It was indeed a glamorous event as it brought together the creme de la creme of The Igbo People resident in Rivers and Bayelsa States and even beyond. In a common Igbo parlance, ‘Obu Ogbako Ndi Igbo’ (A Congregation Of The Igbos). As it is always synonymous with Eze-Jiofor Ndigbo, serving as a ‘magnet’ which pulls Ndi Igbo together, this coronation achieved more in that regard.

However, it was the first time in the annals of any Igbo Group in Rivers And Bayelsa States that all the twenty-three chapters of United Igbo Community in Rivers And Bayelsa States were fully represented. UNITED IGBO COMMUNITY (UIC) is the main Umbrella Body Of All Igbo People in these two States. Equally in attendance was Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Rivers State Chapter, which even presented a gift to His Imperial Majesty, in commemoration of his enthronement as Eze-Ogo Ndi Igbo. This event was awash with outstanding Igbo Traditional Performances which included different masquerade groups; men and women traditional musical displays in songs and dances, coupled with youths groups from as far as Anambra and Imo States. Some of these Groups attended, as a way and means of expression of gratitude to Eze-Jiofor Ndigbo, for one prior act of benevolence or the other, which he meted out to them, either collectively or individually.

This occasion had in attendance, some notable personalities both of Igbo and Non – Igbo origins. Some of them include Prof. Amb. George Obiozor (President-General, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Worldwide), who was ably represented by Chief Lucky Achinihu Ekeji who doubles as The Substantive President, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Rivers State Chapter. He was accompanied by his counterparts from other Igbo States. United Igbo Community (UIC), Rivers And Bayelsa States was in attendance, and her President, Chief Julius Uzoma came with his Full Entourage from The Association including The Women And Youths Wings Of The Over Fifty Local Chapters that make up the Union in Rivers And Bayelsa States. Also, other notable Igbo Associations were represented – AASDU(Association Of Anambra State Development Unions, Rivers State), the umbrella body that encompasses All The Town Unions in Rivers State. Different Town Unions from The Five Igbo States were not left out, together with their Women Wings which added so much colour to the gathering.

With this coronation, Eze-Jiofor Ndigbo has officially joined The League Of Other Eze-Ogo Ndi Igbo, spread around Nigerian States where The Igbos live and do businesses, apart from their ancestral homes in the five Igbo States. Though, he never in any way lobbied for this position but was summarily summoned to be honoured by The Igbo Community in Rivers And Bayelsa States headed by His Royal Majesty, Eze Dr. Innocent Adiele Mmaduagwu (Eze Onunekwuru Igbo Rivers & Bayelsa States) owing to his antecedents of an enormous sense of kindness, philanthropy and generousity, which was the driving force behind the establishment of SAMM EZE-JIOFOR FOUNDATION over a decade ago. Much as he has been made an Igbo Traditional Leader, The Eze-Ogo Status is even much more, a bigger platform for POSITIVELY REACHING OUT AND TOUCHING LIVES BETTER. ‘Maka Na Ka Onye Si Eme Ka Ekwe Si Akpo Ya.’

Unto Ndi Igbo, A New King Is Born; A New Chapter Is Opened; Eze-Jiofor Ndigbo Is Crowned And Ndi Igbo Is Better For It.

RELATED NEWS