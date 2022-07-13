As the effects of climate change ramp up and cause more issues in the form of extreme weather events and the surrounding consequences of them, people around the world are becoming increasingly aware that they too will have to play a role in tackling this problem. A Pew Research Center survey has found that, in the United States, up to 74% of people are willing to make at least some changes to their lives to reduce the effects of climate change. Those same people, however, aren’t too confident in the ability of the international community to tackle climate change. On the other hand, internationally, 61% of people taking the survey would rate the United States’ climate response as bad.

Climate change — which is more resembling an emergency by the day — is an issue that can be tackled on the international, national, and personal levels. Through her role as the President of the Board of Directors at the El Paso Zoological Society, Pam Agullo had the opportunity to act on all three levels. The conservation efforts the Zoo is a part of often require both national and international cooperation. When it comes to the personal level, one of the favorite things Pam Agullo managed to establish is the climate change curriculum at the El Paso Zoo camp for kids.

“From what I’ve seen so far, misinformation and lack of awareness are two key factors that hinder engagement and action,” says Pam. “And we desperately need action — people need to understand that even small steps and imperfect actions are much better than doing nothing at all. Giving early exposure to kids who visit the camp is a great way to instill in them some good habits that will last them a lifetime.”

Even though the climate change curriculum was devised to help kids become more aware of the environmental issues we’re all facing today and we’re also likely to face in the future, kids aren’t the only beneficiaries of the curriculum. “We want to get whole families on board, which is why our Wild for Words library is so important,” explains Pam Agullo. “When kids check out resources from the library to use at home, they are exposing their parents to a whole world of knowledge they might not have. Parents need to be invested, too; after all, it’s their kids who stand to inherit the world.”

So far, the camp and the climate change curriculum have been a resounding success. “The camp provides a great opportunity to inspire young generations to become advocates and leaders in the fight against climate change and its effects on wildlife and nature,” says Pam Agullo. “The climate change curriculum is an important part of it, especially when it manages to get the parents interested, too. Everyone needs to get on board to deal with climate change, and there’s no one better than kids to act as little ambassadors who spread the message.”