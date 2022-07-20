Farmers in Eha-Amufu community in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State said they no longer go to their farms for fear of attacks by Fulani herdsmen, saying that the situation portends great danger to them over imminent famine.

Many farm settlements at Mgbuji, Ngele Aguiyi and Abo communities all in Eha-Amufu had come under heavy attacks by marauding herders, resulting in the death of many farmers and destruction of farms.

A native told South-East Voice that farmers have abandoned their crops due to constant attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Since these attacks started, soldiers have been accompanying our farmers to the fields but since the soldiers left, they no longer go to their farms,” he said.

Some of the farmers who spoke to South-East Voice regretted that they had huge losses.