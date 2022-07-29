By David Odama

A total of 18, 429 persons have tested positive to hepatitis B and C out of 181, 946 screened in Nasarawa.

Out of the number, 4,160 have been screened for Viraemia, while 2, 451 have tested positive and placed on treatment in the state.

Addressing Journalists in Lafia, state Commissioner of health, Pharmacist Ahmed Baba Yahaya said Nasarawa State has a high prevalence of the disease as compared to the National average.

According to the high burden of the people living with the dreaded disease the state government with support from Clinton health Access Initiative established the state viral hepatitis control programme, create enable policy environment to drive access to HBV/ HCV diagnostic and treatment services in the state.

