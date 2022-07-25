… Urges Sanwo-Olu to accelerate review of Lagos health reform

By Chioma Obinna & Toheeb Idris

Medical doctors in Lagos on Monday called on policy makers to immediately institute a functional and effective health system that would improve the health indices of the country even as they called on the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to accelerate the review of the state health reform law, 2006, so as to stem quackery and improve patients‘as well as physicians’ rights.

The medical doctors under the auspices of the Lagos State Branch of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, further urged Nigerian government to mobilise adequate funds through budgetary allocations to health as the country undergoes a transition process of a new dispensation.

Briefing journalists on its forthcoming Annual General Meeting/Scientific Conference entitled: “Healthcare Workforce and Infrastructural Development in Nigeria: Setting the Agenda for the Next Political Dispensation”, the NMA Chairman, Dr Tajudeen Salau said Nigeria needs a health system that will deliver services to all people, when and where they needed them.

According to him, there is need for the next dispensation to provide a health system leadership, governance and accountability that will ensure safe quality healthy services that are sufficient, fairly distributed, competent, responsive and productive health workforce as well as functioning health information system.

Stating that NMA was committed to improving the quality of health among minorities and disadvantaged Nigerians, Salau commended President Mohammadu Buhari for signing the National Health Insurance Authority Act , adding that the act would guarantee universal health coverage for all Nigerians.

“Health Systems are shaped by hardware and software elements. It is our expectation that the new dispensation will invest and deploy advanced technology through digitalisation of our health system operations. This will conserve funds with improved health outcomes.

He further urged the government to provide the political will towards the local production of vaccines for the COVID-19 and other infectious tropical diseases as Nigeria’s total reliance on foreign donations was no longer sustainable.

Calling on the Lagos state government to accelerate the review of the state health reform law to stem quackery and improve patients’ outcomes, Salau assured that when the review is done it would be better for Lagosians as well as physicians.

Speaking on the theme, the NMA Chairman said the theme was informed by the prevailing mix of the demoralised human resources for health, brain drain and asphyxiated health institutions and infrastructures in the country.

Reacting to questions on Monkeypox, the NMA Chairman who said although Nigeria has the capacity to detect and manage the disease there was the need for the country to put necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Also speaking, the NMA Secretary, Dr Imeh Okon called on Nigerians and healthcare workers to observe high index of suspicion to avoid the spread of the virus and report any suspected rash.