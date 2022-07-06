The Chairman of TILT Group, Alhaji Musa Halilu Ahmed, the Dujima of Adamawa has commiserated with the Government of Nigeria, OPEC, Adamawa Emirate Council and family of His Excellency Late Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the outgoing Secretary-General of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) over his passing away at the age of 63.

In a statement released at TILT Group’s headquarter in Abuja Nigeria, Alhaji Musa Halilu Ahmed described HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo as a shining light of the African continent who played a crucial role in enhancing the cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries in stabilising oil markets. “H.E Barkindo brought a deep understanding of geopolitics in an uncertain and volatile world, which fundamentally consolidated cooperation between major energy institutions”.

Alhaji Musa Halilu Ahmed said HE Mohammad Barkindo was a true Nigerian patriot and global citizen. His exceptional leadership roles and contributions to international development will remain indelible in the history of the entire world, especially his leadership effort in the global energy industry which resulted in unprecedented unity amongst oil-producing countries.

Alhaji Musa Halilu Ahmed further stated that HE Mohammad Barkindo will not only be missed for his illustrious work within the international community but also by the Adamawa Emirate Council. “HE Mohammad Barkindo alongside myself and many other eminent people belonged to the Adamawa Emirate Council where he played a pivotal role that has consolidated the gains and development recorded in the Kingdom over the last few decades, he will be sorely missed by our royal Father, the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Mustapha and every member of the Adamawa Emirate Council”

I sympathise with the family of HE Mohammad Barkindo, the Government of Nigeria, OPEC, the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Mustapha and the entire people of Adamawa State; I urge them to take solace in the fact that HE Mohammad Barkindo, lived a purposeful and impactful life of service.”

May Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.