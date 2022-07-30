Alarmed by the security situation and the spate of killings in the land, and with a firm belief that divine intervention is the only way out at a time like this, the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, Omole Phase 1, Ojodu, Ikeja, has flagged off “Harvest of Divine Protection and Peace” with which the church hopes to seek the face of God in restoring security in the land.

Confirming this in Lagos, the Parish Priest of the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, Omole, Rev. Fr. Peter Morba, (SDB), said the event is scheduled to hold in November, 2022 at the church premises.

Fr. Morba lamented that: “Life has become brutish; blood-letting and senseless killings have pervaded our land; the farmer no longer works in his farm for fear of being kidnapped; Catholic priests are being kidnapped and killed at will; children of God now sleep with an eye open and Nigeria is being held hostage by the enemies of God and His people”.

He explained that the build up to the harvest has already begun with the flag off ceremony which took place on July 24, 2022, to be followed by “Alphabetical” plus states’ thanksgiving.

According to Fr. Morba, the Youth and Children Funfair will follow later, while the high point will be the Harvest Thanksgiving and Bazaar sales in November, 2022. Corroborating Fr. Morba, the Chairperson of the Harvest Planning Committee, Engr. John C. Okoro, MNSE, noted that the slogan for Harvest of Divine Protection and Peace is: “In God we Trust.”

The Associate Priest of Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, Omole, Rev. Fr. Raphael Airoboman (SDB), during his homily at the flag off mass for the Harvest of Divine Protection and Peace prayed that “the Lord shall grant us peace in our land, so we may lie down with no one making us tremble as He eliminates harmful beasts from our land…” (Leviticus 26:6)”

RELATED NEWS