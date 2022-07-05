By Dayo Johnson, Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo & Musa Na Annabi

Ten people have been confirmed killed in Sokoto, Zamfara and Ondo states by bandits, who abducted an 18-year-old girl, and carted away domestic animals and food items, just as a Reverend Father was also abducted in Kaduna State.

It was gathered that five people were killed by the bandits in Barkeji village of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on Sunday, where they also carted away domestic animals and food items.

One of the villagers, Abdullahi Mohammed, said: “They arrived in our village Sunday night shooting sporadically and killed five persons on the spot.

“They also injured one other person who is currently in hospital. Many people including myself were able to escape into the bush.

“They broke into our houses and shops where they took away a large number of animals and food items.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, could not be reached for comment at press time.

4 killed in Sokoto

But the Sokoto State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the killing of four persons by suspected terrorists at a farming community near Gandi district of Rabah Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Sanusi Abubakar, who confirmed the attack, said the bandits attacked the farmers on their farms with dangerous weapons and in the process, four persons were killed.

He said the Divisional Police Officer of Rabah, in a situation report, also revealed that an 18-year-old old girl was abducted during the attack, which took place in broad daylight.

Security guard killed in Ondo

Also, a security guard attached to a filling station, in lgoba, Akure North council area of Ondo State, identified as Sunday was reportedly killed and the filling station set ablaze, yesterday.

It was gathered that the guard was reportedly tied before he was shot dead by his killers.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, station manager of the razed station, Ajisafe Oluwatobiloba, said the perpetrators of the crime left no trace.

According to him, “at about 4 am, I was called by one of the residents, and on getting here, we saw the station burning, we called the fire service and they came to put out the fire not knowing the perpetrators had killed our security guard.

“While trying to figure out what could have caused the fire, we saw where the guard was tied and killed. We also saw the keg used by the arsonist filled with petrol which part of it must have been used to wet the station before setting it on fire.”

Police detectives later took the guard’s body to the state hospital’s mortuary.

Image maker of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the incident, said an investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident.