By Bashir Bello

Barely days after the burial of a catholic priest kidnapped and killed in Kaduna State, a worshipper, Tony Udemezue under the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto has been reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Sokoto State.

Information available to Vanguard revealed that the parishioner was kidnapped in the early hours of Monday from his residence in Tambuwal in Sokoto State and the hometown of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The Director of Communications for Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Fr. Chris Omotosho confirmed the incident to Vanguard on Monday.

Fr. Omotosho said, “One of my parishioners in Tambuwal, Sokoto State – Tony Udemezue has just been kidnapped in his own house (home town of the executive governor of the State – Aminu Tambuwal).

“No police has responded in the last 1 hour (since 2am) despite they were called by him before he was taken away.

“Pls let us keep him & family in prayers,” Fr. Omotosho said.