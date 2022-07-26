By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Gunmen, yesterday, reportedly attacked traditionalists performing ritual rites for deceased Prince Yinusa Okunloye, allegedly killed by cultists over the weekend.

Some cultists had on Saturday shot Yinusa in his chest resulting in his death after an alleged altercation between him and some members of the fraternity.

The cultists numbering about three invaded the prince’s house at midnight on Saturday, called him out and shot him dead.

It was gathered that the traditionalists were performing ritual rites for the deceased son of Olofa of Ofatedo, Oba Abdullahi Okunlola, in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State in the early hours of yesterday when the gunmen attacked them in the community.

A source said: “While the traditionalists were performing the rite, gunmen attacked them, fired several shots at them. During the attack, four of the traditionalists sustained injuries but one of them is in critical condition.

“A member of the community called the police, who repelled the cultists during the attack.”

Spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident, saying four of the Oro traditional cult members were injured and have been taken to hospital.

Her words: “Security has been beefed up in the community while the injured traditionalists have been taken to hospital.”