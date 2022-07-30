By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

Some yet-to-be identified gunmen on Saturday attacked a police team at Famgbe community in Yenagoa Loca Government Area of Bayelsa State, killing one while others sustained injuries.

The policemen, it was learned, were on routine patrol along the Famgbe-Ayama Ijaw road when they came under ambush attack at about 7am.

A policeman was reportedly killed while another operative and a child were injured during the skirmish.

Read Also:

Cynthia Okereke: Police launch investigation to locate missing actress

Police nab 8 suspects over alleged kidnapping in Oyo

Police refute report of attack in Kano

Though the reason for the attack could not be verified, a security source however said it appeared the gunmen were on a mission to steal the weapon of the operatives who fought back gallant and one had to pay the supreme price.”

The exchange of gun fire between the policemen and the gunmen was said to have triggered panic among residents of Banga camp, a suburb of Famgbe cogunmenmmunity

oswampf he residents and passersby reportedly in the area.

the Tscampered for safety during the gun dwell whiwerecfoh lasted about ten minutes beforee rcedto beat a retreat into the swathcommand

Contacted, the state police confirmed the development saying the attackers fled into the bush with bullet injuries, while a policeman was killed.

treatmentbullet”An operative and a child manhunt has been launched for the suspcurrentlywho were hit by in the process are receiving in the hospital and a ects,” said a source at the command.

Vanguard News Nigeria

RELATED NEWS