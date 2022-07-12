By Samuel Oyadongha, YENAGOA

Gunmen in military fatigue have shot dead an ex-militant leader, Indukapo Ogede, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Ogede, who until his demise was Coordinator of Operations, Darlon Oil and Gas Servicing, was reportedly killed Sunday night at a hotel at the Okutukutu suburb of the state capital.

Vanguard learned that the armed men ambushed their target at the hotel where they posed as guests after lodging in.

Read Also: Funke Akindele: ‘Jenifa as deputy gov, PDP dead in Lagos,’ Nigerians react

The deceased was said to have been shot as he made to enter into the hotel premises. He was confirmed dead at the Gloryland Hospital where he was rushed.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

Spokesman of the state police command, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development and called for calm saying the matter is being investigated.

Butswat said: “He was killed on Sunday night, the State CID is investigating.”

Meanwhile, the management of Darlon Oil and Gas Limited has regrettably announced the death of its Head of Operations, Ogede.

He was killed, execution style, by three armed men suspected to be hired assassins in a hotel, off Tamic Road Okutukutu, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Indukakpo, who hails from Gada’s Compound in Igbomotoru 1 Community in Southern Ijaw LGA, was shot twice by his assailants about 7.45p.m, on Sunday, leaving him to die in a pool of blood.

How he died

Darlon Oil and Gas Limited, in a statement by its chairman, Chief Levi Wilson, said: “Our investigation revealed that the killers who dressed in uniforms that resembled that of the security operatives, entered the hotel in the afternoon of that ill-fated Sunday and paid for three rooms.

“It was further learnt that after they lodged, they went to the bar of the hotel, where they drank beer while waiting for their victim who had gone out for an assignment.

“According to eyewitness testimony, the behaviour of the assailants raised suspicion, and as a result, friends of the deceased decided to put calls through to warn the deceased, but he allegedly didn’t take the calls because he was driving at the time.

“Unfortunately, when he arrived the premises of the hotel about 7:45p.m., the gunmen ran towards him, shot him twice, one on the chest and the other on his lower abdomen, leaving him for dead.

“The victim was eventually confirmed dead at the Gloryland Hospital at Opolo, Yenagoa, several minutes later, from where his body was moved to the morgue of the Federal Medical Center.

“We wish to use this medium to appeal to the various law enforcement agencies to investigate the killing and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book in a bid to ensure that such incident do not repeat itself in the nearest future.

“For us, this is one death too many, particularly because the deceased left behind his parents, wife and children. We wish this never happened, but we are all pencils in the hands of our Maker.

“We are, therefore, left with no choice than to accept God’s decision. We commiserate with the family of the deceased and the entire Darlon Oil and Gas Limited family.

“We share in the pains of his family and pray the almighty God to strengthen them at this somber time and always. We also pray for the repose of his soul.”

Vanguard News