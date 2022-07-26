By Musa Sokoto

A businessman, Tony Udemezue, who deals in pharmaceutical products, was yesterday kidnapped in Tambuwal, the home town of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

Udemezue, who has been living and doing business in Tambuwal, is a member of the Catholic Church in the town.

Read Also: Breaking: NLC fulfils promise, protests against fuel hike, ASUU strike, bad governance

The Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Father Christopher Omotosho, who made this known, said the victim is a member of the church, a parishioner in Tambuwal local government of the state.

Rev. Omotosho said: “You are to be informed that one of my parishioners (member), Mr Tony Udemezue, has just been kidnapped in his house in Tambuwal, the home town of the Sokoto State governor.”

Omotosho stated that when the abductors got to the victim’s house he put calls across to the police, stressing that police refused to show up till he was whisked away by the abductors.

When Vanguard contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, Sokoto State command, Abubakar Sanusi, he said they were holding a meeting.

Vanguard News